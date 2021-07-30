Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declines By 68.3%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after buying an additional 176,608 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 120,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,385. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

