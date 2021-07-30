Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Expands By 336.7%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, an increase of 336.7% from the June 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNOF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $14.50 on Friday. Verano has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

