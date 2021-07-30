Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Decreases By 62.0%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy”.

VNNVF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

