Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 49.2%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the June 30th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFU opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

