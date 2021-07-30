Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.74 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shutterstock stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.43. 396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $108.96. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

