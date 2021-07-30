Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €55.26 ($65.01) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €50.36. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €55.60 ($65.41). The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

