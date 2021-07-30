Sierra Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 212,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.53 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

