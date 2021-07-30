Sierra Capital LLC Invests $132,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after buying an additional 48,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

