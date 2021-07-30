Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

