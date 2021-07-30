Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. Analysts forecast that Sigma Labs will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sigma Labs by 466.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

