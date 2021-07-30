Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $877.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 249,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth $335,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 82.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

