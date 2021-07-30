Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $226.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 206,046 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

