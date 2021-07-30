Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,175,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

V stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.03. The stock had a trading volume of 72,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. The stock has a market cap of $481.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.41. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,047 shares of company stock worth $18,716,121. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

