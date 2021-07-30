Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Probabilities Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $1,745,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $114.12. 137,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $116.55.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

