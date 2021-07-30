Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.10. 266,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,554,256. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

