Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diana Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 545.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141,384 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $398.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.32. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

