Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 42% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $99,884.79 and $63.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,940,271 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.