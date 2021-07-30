Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.59.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 226,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,310,963. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

