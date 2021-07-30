SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.58 Million

Equities analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report $150.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $147.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $572.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $574.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $596.79 million, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $600.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 720,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.