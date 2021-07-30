SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.52. SkyWest posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SkyWest by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SkyWest by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -593.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.