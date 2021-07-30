Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $12.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.61. 426,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

