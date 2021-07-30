SLM Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.
Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42.
SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SLM
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.
