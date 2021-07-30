SLM Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.