Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Up 137.5% in July

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMKG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 31,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,707. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Smart Card Marketing Systems alerts:

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

Smart Card Marketing Systems, Inc is a Fintech advisory company engages in payment services specializes in cloud-based EMV Host acquiring and issuing solutions to banks, telecoms, and enterprise customers. It provides Genorocity.com, a coupon and incentive platform for the retail, Mtickets.events for the event management industry, Check21SAAS.com a remote deposit check solution for X9 clearing and Genopay, a QR Code transaction payment ecosystem for alternative payment solutions and processing.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.