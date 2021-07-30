Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.64 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

