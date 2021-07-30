Smith & Nephew plc to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SN traded down GBX 99 ($1.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,464.50 ($19.13). The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,543.06. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,802.60 ($23.55).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.