Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

SKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SKG stock opened at GBX 4,030 ($52.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,490 ($32.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,172 ($54.51). The business’s 50-day moving average is £113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

