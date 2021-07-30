Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,082 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Snap were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,151,768.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,835,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,264,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,636,760 shares of company stock worth $313,043,734 over the last quarter.

Shares of SNAP opened at $74.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

