Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Snowflake by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $4,586,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,584.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,885 shares of company stock valued at $178,858,208. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $268.26 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion and a PE ratio of -70.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

