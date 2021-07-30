Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $542.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce $542.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.34 million and the highest is $560.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $458.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $66,000.

SQM stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. 80,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,694. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

