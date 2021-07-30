Societe Generale Downgrades Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to Hold

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SVNLY. UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

