Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $640.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $575.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $313.50 and a 1 year high of $585.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.