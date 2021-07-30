Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,428. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $304.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

