Sonic Automotive, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SAH traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.56.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.76.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

