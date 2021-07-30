Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%.

NYSE:SAH traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 451,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.11. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

