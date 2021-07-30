Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Shares of SOTK opened at $3.15 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

