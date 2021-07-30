Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.05 Per Share

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sony Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the company will earn $11.05 per share for the year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Sony Group has a one year low of $72.45 and a one year high of $118.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

