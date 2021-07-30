Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:SONY opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $72.45 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. Sony Group had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

