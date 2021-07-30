South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Holdings Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

