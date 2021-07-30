SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Update

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

SGQRF stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. SouthGobi Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 79.75.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

