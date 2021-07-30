Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $4.86 target price on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWN. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.98.
SWN opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29.
In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
