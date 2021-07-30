Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $4.86 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWN. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.98.

SWN opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

