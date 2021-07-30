S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. S&P Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.950-$13.150 EPS.

S&P Global stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.72. 1,571,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $429.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

