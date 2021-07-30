S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $423.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $427.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

