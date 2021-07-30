Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SRCO stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.