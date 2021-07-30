Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SRCO stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Sparta Commercial Services
