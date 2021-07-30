Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectris currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SEPJF stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.49. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

