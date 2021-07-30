Spectrum Brands (SPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $88.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

