Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $407.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

