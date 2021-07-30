SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 180,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

