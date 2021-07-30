SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPX were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SPX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX Co. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $66.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

