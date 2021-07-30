Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 70,921 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 660.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion and a PE ratio of -191.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. cut their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

