Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,551,073 shares of company stock worth $93,825,198. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

